Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.41.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

