Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded to Hold by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.47.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $246.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.24. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $174,444.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.