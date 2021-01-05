Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.88.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $356.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

