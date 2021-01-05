$133.39 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report sales of $133.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.60 million and the lowest is $132.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $107.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $489.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.80 million to $490.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $617.66 million, with estimates ranging from $605.35 million to $627.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avalara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $590,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $4,561,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,636,264.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,416 shares of company stock valued at $48,839,682 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -255.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average is $143.18. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

