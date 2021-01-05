Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSKE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Daseke by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a market cap of $371.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

