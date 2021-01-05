Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price upped by Zacks Investment Research to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COLM. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.45.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $84.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $101.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 43,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $4,030,810.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,976,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,839 shares of company stock worth $63,215,822. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

