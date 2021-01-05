Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

CZNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $321.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.37. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $28.87.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,412 shares of company stock valued at $59,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth $2,121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth $1,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

