Guggenheim Upgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

