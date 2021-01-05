Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

