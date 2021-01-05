Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.52.

Expedia Group stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 123.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,128 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 63,025 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 85,613 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,552,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

