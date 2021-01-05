Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $332.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.