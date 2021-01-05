Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. 567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Proximus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

