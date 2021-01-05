Silver Spike Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 3,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 16,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Silver Spike Acquisition accounts for 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.