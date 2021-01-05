Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Trading Down 0.9%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 14,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 15,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $268,000.

