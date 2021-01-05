HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Stock Price Down 2.2%

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH)’s share price fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.46 and last traded at $40.07. 25,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 17,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,508,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the quarter. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF accounts for 20.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 71.67% of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF worth $87,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

