Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $240.00 at Piper Sandler

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.30.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $165.29 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.