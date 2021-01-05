Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ROKU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.24.

Roku stock opened at $317.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.12. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $363.44. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of -276.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,509 shares of company stock valued at $70,372,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

