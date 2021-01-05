PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.14.

PACW opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

