Reviewing Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Parsons and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 1 1 4 0 2.50 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsons currently has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parsons and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.95 billion 0.89 $120.53 million $1.46 23.90 American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 2.66% 16.48% 4.85% American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -284.68% -18.77%

Summary

Parsons beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure; and engineering, program management, systems engineering, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. It has a strategic partnership with Neology, Inc. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

