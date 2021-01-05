Comparing United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) & Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:KTOV)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:KTOV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Biotech has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Therapeutics and Purple Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics $1.45 billion 4.72 -$104.50 million ($2.39) -64.41 Purple Biotech $1.00 million 63.84 -$5.85 million ($3.00) -1.35

Purple Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Therapeutics. United Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Therapeutics and Purple Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $155.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Purple Biotech has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 638.92%. Given Purple Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Biotech is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares United Therapeutics and Purple Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics 30.04% 14.90% 10.64% Purple Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Purple Biotech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma. It also engages in developing OreniPro, RemoPro, Treprostinil Technosphere, Trevyent, Ralinepag, and Aurora-GT to treat PAH; LNG01 to treat IPF; Unexisome to treat BPD; and the research and development of various organ transplantation-related technologies, including regenerative medicine, xenotransplantation, biomechanical lungs, and ex-vivo lung perfusion, as well as the development of medicine for other diseases. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Medtronic, Inc. to develop and commercialize the implantable system for Remodulin; Caremark, L.L.C. to provide refills of implanted pumps at its infusion centers; DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder, and Dreamboat and Cricket devices; Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; and Samumed LLC to develop LNG01. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea. Its oncology pipeline includes NT-219, a small molecule that is advancing as a monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck cancer in a planned phase 1/2 study; and CM-24, a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1 that is being developed as a combination therapy with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. Purple Biotech Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

