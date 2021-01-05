Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

ALFVY has been the topic of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $27.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.