MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 265,386 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 147.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $2,142,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

