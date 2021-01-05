Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

LL opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth $2,429,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

