Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mallinckrodt Plc. is engaged in pharmaceuticals business. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. The company’s Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment includes branded and generic drugs and Medical Imaging segment includes contrast media and nuclear imaging agents. Mallinckrodt Plc. is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

OTCMKTS MNKKQ opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.82.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.91. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 83.44%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

