Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of MFNC opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

