The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 112.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 132,541 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

