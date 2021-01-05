Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,585.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,896.57.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,164.08 on Monday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,094.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,833.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,549,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.