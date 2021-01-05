Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

BPOP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Popular has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

