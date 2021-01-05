Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $484.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.69 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

