TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of TCG BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of CGBD opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $576.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

