Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.77 million, a P/E ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. Research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,973,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 21.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 895,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 159,408 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 8.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 793,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 11.4% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 460,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.