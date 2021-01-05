Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) in the last few weeks:

1/4/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $370.00 to $419.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $391.00.

12/18/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $305.00 to $365.00.

12/16/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $292.00.

12/16/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $295.00 to $334.00.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $292.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $299.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $313.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $297.00 to $317.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Additionally, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Moreover, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes. Nonetheless, Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers.”

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $313.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $295.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $310.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $351.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.07 and a 200-day moving average of $263.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Get Palo Alto Networks Inc alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,256 shares of company stock valued at $31,560,354. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.