Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.48. 15,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 22,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

