JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)’s share price dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 99,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 229,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

