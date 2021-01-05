DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

