SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

SGLFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of SGL Carbon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

