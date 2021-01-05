McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.41.

MCD stock opened at $210.22 on Monday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

