H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FUL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $363,244.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $164,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,483 shares of company stock worth $2,601,124. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,955,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $47,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 665,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 32,263.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.