Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.16.

UAA opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

