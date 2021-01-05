C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.
Shares of AI opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.
C3.ai Company Profile
