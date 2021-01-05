C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Shares of AI opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in C3.ai by 938.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.

