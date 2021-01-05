Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

FLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $400.76 million, a PE ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

