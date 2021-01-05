Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after acquiring an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

