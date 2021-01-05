Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $172.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.56, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $189.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.