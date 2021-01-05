Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) PT Raised to $4.00

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $1.80 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

MTNB stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

