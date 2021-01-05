Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.24.

NYSE:EC opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

