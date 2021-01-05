Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

