AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AudioEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.20 million, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at about $11,941,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $729,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

