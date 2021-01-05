NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NPSKY stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.17. NSK has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. NSK had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

