Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Scotiabank

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parkland in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

