Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.